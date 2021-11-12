UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Final Results Of Matriculation, Intermediate Programs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:09 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced final results of programs offered in spring 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced final results of programs offered in spring 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate.

Provisional result cards are being dispatched to the students through registered postal service.

According to the digitalization of AIOU' key academic operations, the procedure of accessing online results has been modified. Students can now access their results on the learning management system by clicking the link enrollment.aiou.edu.pk.

After logging into the account, the students are required to click examination and grade title. Results can be accessed after clicking 'view grade' and option of "my grade'.

