AIOU announces free matriculation education for Gilgit Baltistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced free matriculation education for the people of Gilgit Baltistan from spring 2021 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced free matriculation education for the people of Gilgit Baltistan from spring 2021 semester.

The admissions will commence from January 15, 2021. This announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum during his media briefing on Tuesday.

He highlighted the role of AIOU in promoting education and enhancing rate of literacy in the country. He was of the opinion that nobody should be deprived of right to education owing to lack of resources.

AIOU provides thousands of scholarships to the needy students every semester.

The remotest areas of Pakistan are generally deprived of educational facilities.

Therefore, AIOU is paying special attention to provide them educational facilities. He, further, added that the university had already announced free matriculation education for the people of Baluchistan and former FATA.

University will bear all expenditures from the profit on endowment fund. He instructed regional directors to create awareness regarding this initiative so that maximum people can avail this opportunity.