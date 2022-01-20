UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Merit-based Admissions

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 05:29 PM

AIOU announces merit-based admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has commenced admissions in merit-based programs offered in the first phase of spring 2022 semester including BS, MSc, MS/MPhil and PhD, deadline for the submission of admission application form is February 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has commenced admissions in merit-based programs offered in the first phase of spring 2022 semester including BS, MSc, MS/MPhil and PhD, deadline for the submission of admission application form is February 14, 2022.

According to admission department of the University, prospectuses and admission forms for these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode.

Online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail. Admissions to BS programs will be granted purely on merit basis whereas the candidates will appear in entry test to qualify for admission in MSc, MS/ MPhil and PhD.

These entry tests will be conducted in university's academic complex from February 17-24, 2022. First and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on February 25 and March 4 respectively.

On the other hand, deadline for depositing fee for first and second merit lists will be March 3 and March 11 respectively. Transparency in the entire admission procedures will be strictly ensured on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University February March From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Entire Pakistan is all set to welcome Australia, s ..

Entire Pakistan is all set to welcome Australia, says Muhammad Rizwan

6 minutes ago
 Fawad grieves over loss of precious lives in Lahor ..

Fawad grieves over loss of precious lives in Lahore blast

1 minute ago
 France to announce plan for lifting Covid restrict ..

France to announce plan for lifting Covid restrictions

1 minute ago
 Russia to hold naval drills in Atlantic, Pacific, ..

Russia to hold naval drills in Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic, Mediterranean

1 minute ago
 PSL 7th: Five case of Covid-19 hit three franchise ..

PSL 7th: Five case of Covid-19 hit three franchises

18 minutes ago
 Qatar, Turkey Hold 'Intensive' Talks With Taliban ..

Qatar, Turkey Hold 'Intensive' Talks With Taliban on Running Kabul Airport - Doh ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.