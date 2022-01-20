AIOU announces merit-based admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has commenced admissions in merit-based programs offered in the first phase of spring 2022 semester including BS, MSc, MS/MPhil and PhD, deadline for the submission of admission application form is February 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has commenced admissions in merit-based programs offered in the first phase of spring 2022 semester including BS, MSc, MS/MPhil and PhD, deadline for the submission of admission application form is February 14, 2022.

According to admission department of the University, prospectuses and admission forms for these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode.

Online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail. Admissions to BS programs will be granted purely on merit basis whereas the candidates will appear in entry test to qualify for admission in MSc, MS/ MPhil and PhD.

These entry tests will be conducted in university's academic complex from February 17-24, 2022. First and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on February 25 and March 4 respectively.

On the other hand, deadline for depositing fee for first and second merit lists will be March 3 and March 11 respectively. Transparency in the entire admission procedures will be strictly ensured on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU.