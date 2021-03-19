UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Practical Exams Schedule Of Technical Courses

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:44 PM

AIOU announces practical exams schedule of technical courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced practical examinations schedule of technical courses offered at matriculation and intermediate level for autumn 2020 semester.

According to the controller examinations on Friday, roll number slips have been dispatched to the students on their postal addresses. The schedule of practical examinations and roll number slips have been uploaded on the university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk) as well to facilitate the students.

As per the details, practical examinations of the course codes 379, 380 and 384 will be held on 8th, 9thand 10th of April respectively. Moreover, practical examinations of the course codes 212, 307, 314,341,344, 348 and 351 are also included in the schedule.

Moreover, university has strictly instructed to ensure implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures in the examinations halls to constrain spread of the pandemic.

