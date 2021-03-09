UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Results Of B.Ed Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:07 PM

AIOU announces results of B.Ed programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of final examinations of programs offered in spring 2020 semester including 1.5, 2.5- and 4-years B.Ed programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of final examinations of programs offered in spring 2020 semester including 1.5, 2.5- and 4-years B.Ed programs. The results have been uploaded on the university website.

Results cards are also being dispatched via registered postal services. The students may download their result cards from the university website.

The Controller of Examinations, AIOU informed that results of M.Ed programs are being finalized these days and will be announced soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU has the unique honour of being the largest institution of the country imparting teacher education of highest standards.

Millions of trained teachers of AIOU are serving in various key positions at school, college and university level across country as well as in AJK, former FATA and GB.

Moreover, admissions for programs offered in the 2nd phase of spring 2021 semester are in progress and will continue till March 25, 2021 including BA (Associate Degree), BS, BBA, MA/MSc, and PGD, etc.Prospectuses for all these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Interested candidates may apply online till the deadline.

More Stories From Education

