AIOU announces results of BS (ODL) programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of BS (ODL) programs for the Semester Spring 2023.

According to the AIOU, the results have been uploaded on the CMS portal, and the students can also conveniently check their results on the portal.

It is pertinent to mention that the results of Matric, FA, BA, and B.Ed programs have already been announced earlier.

To ensure compliance with the academic Calendar, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, had directed the examination department to announce the results of all academic programs as per the calendar.

Admissions for BA (Associate Degree), B.

Ed, and BS (ODL) programs will start on March 1.

The first phase of admissions is currently underway, and almost 90% of the results from the last semester have been declared.

The results of the remaining programs are being compiled and will be announced soon. The deadline for admission to BS (Face-to-Face) programs has been extended until February 26.

Examinations for open courses, certificate courses, matriculation, FA and I.Com programs of autumn semester 2023 will begin on March 5.

The date sheet is available on the university's website. Roll number slips are being dispatched to the students.