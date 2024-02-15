Open Menu

AIOU Announces Results Of BS (ODL) Programs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 07:39 PM

AIOU announces results of BS (ODL) programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of BS (ODL) programs for the Semester Spring 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of BS (ODL) programs for the Semester Spring 2023.

According to the AIOU, the results have been uploaded on the CMS portal, and the students can also conveniently check their results on the portal.

It is pertinent to mention that the results of Matric, FA, BA, and B.Ed programs have already been announced earlier.

To ensure compliance with the academic Calendar, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, had directed the examination department to announce the results of all academic programs as per the calendar.

Admissions for BA (Associate Degree), B.

Ed, and BS (ODL) programs will start on March 1.

The first phase of admissions is currently underway, and almost 90% of the results from the last semester have been declared.

The results of the remaining programs are being compiled and will be announced soon. The deadline for admission to BS (Face-to-Face) programs has been extended until February 26.

Examinations for open courses, certificate courses, matriculation, FA and I.Com programs of autumn semester 2023 will begin on March 5.

The date sheet is available on the university's website. Roll number slips are being dispatched to the students.

Related Topics

Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University February March All From

Recent Stories

Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New ..

Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New Year

2 minutes ago
 Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Mo ..

Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan team to leave for Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin ..

Pakistan team to leave for Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin Bowling on Saturday

2 minutes ago
 FDA sports complex’s membership starts

FDA sports complex’s membership starts

2 minutes ago
 Sports indispensable for mental, physical developm ..

Sports indispensable for mental, physical development: GCUF VC

1 minute ago
 Police devise crackdown plan on Basant; 1500 perso ..

Police devise crackdown plan on Basant; 1500 personnel deployed to go after viol ..

1 minute ago
Trail-5 & 6 visitors' info centres "illegally seal ..

Trail-5 & 6 visitors' info centres "illegally sealed" by CDA: Rina

1 minute ago
 Sindh Police chief visits KATI

Sindh Police chief visits KATI

1 minute ago
 NACTA delegation, DG Information KP discuss media ..

NACTA delegation, DG Information KP discuss media role in peace

1 minute ago
 Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import ..

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill

28 minutes ago
 DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Pol ..

DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign

28 minutes ago
 KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Education