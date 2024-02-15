AIOU Announces Results Of BS (ODL) Programs
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of BS (ODL) programs for the Semester Spring 2023
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of BS (ODL) programs for the Semester Spring 2023.
According to the AIOU, the results have been uploaded on the CMS portal, and the students can also conveniently check their results on the portal.
It is pertinent to mention that the results of Matric, FA, BA, and B.Ed programs have already been announced earlier.
To ensure compliance with the academic Calendar, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, had directed the examination department to announce the results of all academic programs as per the calendar.
Admissions for BA (Associate Degree), B.
Ed, and BS (ODL) programs will start on March 1.
The first phase of admissions is currently underway, and almost 90% of the results from the last semester have been declared.
The results of the remaining programs are being compiled and will be announced soon. The deadline for admission to BS (Face-to-Face) programs has been extended until February 26.
Examinations for open courses, certificate courses, matriculation, FA and I.Com programs of autumn semester 2023 will begin on March 5.
The date sheet is available on the university's website. Roll number slips are being dispatched to the students.
Recent Stories
Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New Year
Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday
Pakistan team to leave for Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin Bowling on Saturday
FDA sports complex’s membership starts
Sports indispensable for mental, physical development: GCUF VC
Police devise crackdown plan on Basant; 1500 personnel deployed to go after viol ..
Trail-5 & 6 visitors' info centres "illegally sealed" by CDA: Rina
Sindh Police chief visits KATI
NACTA delegation, DG Information KP discuss media role in peace
Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill
DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign
KMC Council to meet on Feb 22
More Stories From Education
-
PU CSAS to organize conference on Feb 1631 minutes ago
-
PU Institute of Business Administration organises job fair24 hours ago
-
KKKUK starts MPhil program1 day ago
-
Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' begins at AIOU1 day ago
-
SU to conduct annual examination of Associate Diploma from Feb 159 days ago
-
20th Convocation of Isra University to be held on 4 Feb12 days ago
-
PU holidays on elections12 days ago
-
Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition presents annual report12 days ago
-
Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organises Kashmir seminar12 days ago
-
PU issues date sheet for supplementary exam13 days ago
-
KU Senate meeting postpones13 days ago
-
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples14 days ago