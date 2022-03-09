UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Results Of M.Phil, MSc, BS Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 05:35 PM

AIOU announces results of M.Phil, MSc, BS programs

Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU) has announced results of the programs offered in semester autumn 2021 including M.Phil, MSc, and BS programs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU) has announced results of the programs offered in semester autumn 2021 including M.Phil, MSc, and BS programs.

According to the details, results have been announced for M.Sc Physics and Statistics as well as BS in Physics, Chemistry, Microbiology, Botany, Environmental Sciences, Computer Science, Mathematics and Statistics.

Furthermore, results of M.Phil in Arabic, Islamic Studies, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Chemistry, Teacher education and Elementary Teacher Education are also included in the list of announced results.

Controller of Examinations, AIOU, Dr Muhammad Ajmal informed that results have been uploaded in the respective CMS accounts of the students which can be accessed by following the URL 'enrollment.aiou.edu.pk'. Username and password details have already been provided to the students to access their accounts.

The students may click examination, grade title, view grade, my grade to access their results.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University May Click Arab

Recent Stories

China-India military level talks on boundary issue ..

China-India military level talks on boundary issue to be held on March 11

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes removing encroachments aro ..

Commissioner emphasizes removing encroachments around Sehwan Fort

19 minutes ago
 Opposition to face miserable defeat in no confiden ..

Opposition to face miserable defeat in no confidence move against PM: KP Speaker ..

21 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve road network: Adminis ..

Steps being taken to improve road network: Administrator

21 minutes ago
 Imam achieves career-best position in ICC Rankings ..

Imam achieves career-best position in ICC Rankings

21 minutes ago
 More than 140,000 flee Ukraine in 24 hours: UN

More than 140,000 flee Ukraine in 24 hours: UN

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>