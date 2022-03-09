AIOU announces results of M.Phil, MSc, BS programs

(@FahadShabbir)

Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU) has announced results of the programs offered in semester autumn 2021 including M.Phil, MSc, and BS programs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU) has announced results of the programs offered in semester autumn 2021 including M.Phil, MSc, and BS programs.

According to the details, results have been announced for M.Sc Physics and Statistics as well as BS in Physics, Chemistry, Microbiology, Botany, Environmental Sciences, Computer Science, Mathematics and Statistics.

Furthermore, results of M.Phil in Arabic, Islamic Studies, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Chemistry, Teacher education and Elementary Teacher Education are also included in the list of announced results.

Controller of Examinations, AIOU, Dr Muhammad Ajmal informed that results have been uploaded in the respective CMS accounts of the students which can be accessed by following the URL 'enrollment.aiou.edu.pk'. Username and password details have already been provided to the students to access their accounts.

The students may click examination, grade title, view grade, my grade to access their results.