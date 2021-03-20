UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Results Of Post Graduate Programs

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 04:43 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced final results of the post graduate programs offered in spring 2020 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced final results of the post graduate programs offered in spring 2020 semester.

The results are announced including MSc Physics, Rural Development, Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology, Statistics, Environmental Science, Botany, Mass Communication, Sociology as well as MA Arabic, said a press release on Saturday.

Result cards are being dispatched to the students through registered postal services as well these are uploaded on the university website for quick access and downloading.

Moreover, admissions for programs offered in the 2nd phase of spring 2021 semester are in progress and will continue till March 25, 2021 including BA (Associate Degree), BS, BBA, MA/MSc, and PGD as well as 1.5/2.5 and 4- year B Ed programs.

Prospectuses for all these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Interested candidates may apply online till the deadline.

