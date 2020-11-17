AIOU announces results of various academic programs

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the results of programs offered in spring 2020 semester including postgraduate and bachelor's programs as well as diploma in forensic Scienc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the results of programs offered in spring 2020 semester including postgraduate and bachelor's programs as well as diploma in forensic Science.

According to a press release on Tuesday, it is stated that the results have also been uploaded on the university website and result cards are being dispatched to the students.

Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, examinations department has expedited the results compilation process for the rest of the educational programs to follow university's academic Calendar in true letter and spirit.

Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum has directed the heads of all academic, administrative and servicing departments of the university to implement academic calendar in true spirit not only to main academic discipline but also to save precious time of 1.4 million students enrolled in different educational programs of the university at various levels.