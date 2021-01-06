UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Revised Schedule Of Postponed Examinations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:05 PM

AIOU announces revised schedule of postponed examinations

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Wednesday announced revised schedule of examinations postponed on account of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Wednesday announced revised schedule of examinations postponed on account of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised schedule of spring 2020 semester for BA, ADC, ADE, PGD, BS, B. Ed, MA, MSc (ODL programmes) has been announced in accordance to the government's decision of reopening of all educational institutions, i.e. schools, colleges and universities gradually.

The department of examinations, AIOU issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

According to the notification, revised examination will commence from January 18.

Revised date sheet has also been uploaded on the university website. Roll number slips are being dispatched to the students as well as they are being informed through SMS.

Examination centers and timings remain unchanged. The students may contact their respective regional offices for further information.

