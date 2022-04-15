UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Schedule For Admissions In Spring Semester-2022

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 07:45 PM

AIOU announces schedule for admissions in spring semester-2022

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Office Hyderabad In-charge Niaz Ali Maka has announced the schedule for admission in Spring Semester- 2022

According to the announcement made on Friday, admissions in all courses will continue till April 18 with normal fee.

According to the announcement made on Friday, admissions in all courses will continue till April 18 with normal fee.

The two-year postgraduate/master's program is being offered for the last time with the special approval of the Higher education Commission.

The aspiring graduates who are eligible for admission in various two-year M.

Sc and MA programs can avail this opportunity, statement said.

In addition, teacher training courses for B.Ed, M.Ed and ATTC and other postgraduate diplomas and BA (associate degree) are also being offered.

Admission forms can be downloaded from the university's website or obtained from the regional office Hyderabad and 46 other sale points set up in the region while online admissions are also being made under the digitization policy, statement added.

