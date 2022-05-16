UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Schedule For Assignments

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the assignment schedule for Matric and F.A programs offered in spring semester 2022

1st June is the submission deadline for first full course assignment, July 01, for second assignment, August 01, for third and 30th August is the last date of submission for fourth assignment.

Whereas, the submission deadline for 1st and 2nd half course assignments of matric and F.A programs is July 01 and August 30, 2022, respectively Students can get Names, addresses, and other information of their respective tutors on CMS portal at http://enrollment.aiou.edu.pk or from any nearest regional campus.

The students will be responsible in case their assignments reach after due dates, those assignments will not be accepted.

