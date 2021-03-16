UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Scholarships For Students Scoring 80% Marks

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:56 PM

AIOU announces scholarships for students scoring 80% marks

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Tuesday announced to extend practicing the policy of awarding merit-based scholarships to the students obtaining a cumulative aggregate of more than 80 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Tuesday announced to extend practicing the policy of awarding merit-based scholarships to the students obtaining a cumulative aggregate of more than 80 percent.

This scholarship will be awarded to all those students who have achieved the required eligibility in the final examinations of spring 2020 semester irrespective of the discipline and level of their enrollment, AIOU in a statement said.

The students are required to contact students advisory and counseling services or their respective regional offices in order to obtain further information to avail the opportunity.

Besides merit scholarship schemes, earn to learn initiative and final year project grant, the university is providing financial assistance to transgenders, prisoners, differently abled people as well as children of martyrs so that after seeking education, they may contribute in the progress and development of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU is the only university in Pakistan, both in public and private sectors, which provides free matriculation education to the people of Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan and former FATA so that no one is deprived of standard education owing to lack of financial resources.

Director Students Affairs, Rana Tariq, informed that number of scholarships and its amount would be determined with respect to the availability of funds reserved for this scheme.

This scheme is also effective for autumn 2020 semester as examinations for the programs offered in the first phase of this semester are being held throughput the country.

Moreover,VC, AIOU Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum has also announced a special fund for needy students. Since, admissions for the programs offered in 2nd phase of spring 2021 semester are in progress, therefore, students are advised to apply for this scholarship fund before the deadline.

Various committees have been formed to ensure transparency in the implementation of this scheme as well as to present guidelines to further improve their TORs and implementation structure.

These scholarships schemes, undoubtedly, play a key role in enhancing rate of literacy in the country.

