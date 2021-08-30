AIOU announces second phase admission schedule for Autumn 21

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the schedule of admissions for the autumn semester 2021 under Phase-II from September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the schedule of admissions for the autumn semester 2021 under Phase-II from September 1.

According to the University, the educational programs offered in this phase will include University Teacher Training Programs, BA (Associate Degree), and BS (ODL Mode) programs.

Matriculation, FA and I.Com admissions offered in the first phase will continue till September 6. It is pertinent to mention here that the university has shifted its overall affairs from manual to automation.

Under the digitalization policy, all the admissions will take place online. Admission forms and prospectuses will be available on the university's website www.aiou.edu.pk from September 1.

AIOU has introduced 34 educational programs for international students, in which admissions for Matric and FA programs will continue till September 6, while admissions for BS, B.

Ed, Post Graduate Diploma, and BBA programs will start from September 1.

Overseas Pakistanis residing in any country of the world can take admission in these programs. Apart from Pakistanis, citizens of other countries are also eligible for admission to these educational programs.

Admission forms and prospectuses for all the programs will be available on the University's website from September 1.

From admission to exams, all teaching activities will be online. Eligibility criteria for admission can be checked on the University website http://fmbp.aiou.edu.pk.

The International Collaboration and Exchange Office can be contacted on +92519250175 or by email at ICE@AIOU.EDU.PK.