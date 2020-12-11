UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Tutorial Meetings' Schedule For Autumn Semester

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:23 PM

AIOU announces tutorial meetings' schedule for autumn semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the tutorial meetings' schedule for the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, FA (General), FA (Dars-e-Nizami) and BA (Associate Degree).

According to the university's academic Calendar, the duration of the study period for matriculation and FA programs ranges from November, 2020 to February 2021, whereas the duration of the study period for BA (Associate Degree) programs is from December 16, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

The timings for these tutorial meetings are from 3:00 pm ï¿½ 6:00 pm.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum has directed all the tutors, students as well as employees of the regional offices to strictly observe COVID- 19 SoPs during these tutorial briefings.

It is pertinent to mention here that these tutorial meetings serve to be very instrumental and fruitful in engaging tutors and students for developing interconnectivity and coordination in a system based on distance mode of education.

Tutorial meetings' schedule is available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

