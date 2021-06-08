AIOU appoints tutors for matriculation and intermediate programs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)'s regional offices, located across country, have completed the process of tutors appointments for its hundreds and thousands of the students enrolled in the programs offered in the 1st phase of spring 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate.

Detailed information about the tutors have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) as well as shared with the students via SMS, the university in a statement said.

Moreover, the university has, also, announced assignments submission schedule of these programs.

According to the schedule, the students enrolled in these programs are instructed to submit their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th assignment of a six-credit hour course on or before July 1, July 30 and August 30 respectively.

The students have been allowed to submit 1st assignment with the 2nd assignment. Similarly, the deadline for the submission of 1st and 2nd assignment for a three-credit hour course is July 1 and August 30 respectively.

Late submission of assignments is not permissible. Moreover, university has also released schedule for study centers as well as academic programs on television.

The students are encouraged to visit regional study centers to seek academic guidance from their tutors and avail the opportunity of peer learning.