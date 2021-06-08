UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Appoints Tutors For Matriculation And Intermediate Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:49 PM

AIOU appoints tutors for matriculation and intermediate programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)'s regional offices, located across country, have completed the process of tutors appointments for its hundreds and thousands of the students enrolled in the programs offered in the 1st phase of spring 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)'s regional offices, located across country, have completed the process of tutors appointments for its hundreds and thousands of the students enrolled in the programs offered in the 1st phase of spring 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate.

Detailed information about the tutors have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) as well as shared with the students via SMS, the university in a statement said.

Moreover, the university has, also, announced assignments submission schedule of these programs.

According to the schedule, the students enrolled in these programs are instructed to submit their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th assignment of a six-credit hour course on or before July 1, July 30 and August 30 respectively.

The students have been allowed to submit 1st assignment with the 2nd assignment. Similarly, the deadline for the submission of 1st and 2nd assignment for a three-credit hour course is July 1 and August 30 respectively.

Late submission of assignments is not permissible. Moreover, university has also released schedule for study centers as well as academic programs on television.

The students are encouraged to visit regional study centers to seek academic guidance from their tutors and avail the opportunity of peer learning.

Related Topics

Visit Allama Iqbal Open University July August SMS TV From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince honours graduates of Fujaira ..

6 minutes ago

ICC names Hassan Ali for Men's player of the month ..

8 minutes ago

PESCO recovers Rs2.14m, removes 223 hooks in south ..

2 minutes ago

SHC grants protective bail to STP chief Dr Qadir M ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition narrative on inflation, collapse of eco ..

29 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases surpass 273,000

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.