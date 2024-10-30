AIOU approves two new programs BS IR, Psychology

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday granted formal approval to the two new four-year undergraduate programs—BS in International Relations and BS in Psychology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday granted formal approval to the two new four-year undergraduate programs—BS in International Relations and BS in Psychology.

The approval was given during a Faculty Board meeting for its Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, presided over by Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities .

In addition to these new programs, the board endorsed the academic schemes for BS, MS/MPhil, and PhD programs across various departments, along with other curriculum and teaching-related matters.

Addressing the faculty, Dr. Sahir highlighted AIOU’s commitment to introducing educational programs that address contemporary social and economic demands, aligning with the vision of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing educational quality, emphasizing that fostering genuine knowledge is more valuable than merely awarding degrees.

Dr. Sahir directed faculty members to place particular emphasis on professional and technical education, noting that skilled societies are essential for national progress.

He also instructed them to ensure that all new programs adhere to the standards and credit hour requirements set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) before submitting them to the Academic Council for final approval.

The board also discussed lowering the eligibility requirement for MPhil admissions from 50% to 45%, deciding to confirm this adjustment with HEC and other relevant bodies before implementing it.

Additionally, the meeting agreed to increase the number of classes for all programs and set fixed dates for workshops, with final ratification to be sought from the Executive Council.

Reaffirming AIOU’s dedication to teaching and research excellence, the meeting concluded with a commitment to the university’s mission and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood's vision for academic advancement.