AIOU awards 85 PhD, 630 MPhil degrees in 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has achieved a milestone nationally by awarding 85 PhD and 630 MPhil degrees in various subjects during the academic year of 2021.

According to details from AIOU, 27 degree were issued in Islamic Studies, 23 in urdu, 13 in Education, eight in Pakistani languages, seven in Chemistry, two in Iqbal studies and one degree in food and nutrition disciplines.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum congratulated students and said that they were especially focusing on quality education and research. He added that AIOU was striving hard to provide skill-based, professional and higher education to the students at their doorstep.

It is pertinent to mention here that Faculty of Education, AIOU is offering PhD and MPhil in Department of distance, non-formal and continuing education, Department of Educational Planning, Policy Studies and Leadership, Department of Early Childhood Education and Elementary Teacher Education, Department of Secondary Teacher Education, Department of Special Education and Department of Science Education.

Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, AIOU is offering PhD in Department of Arabic, Department of Quran and Tafseer, Islamic Thought, History and Culture department whereas Department of Shari'ah is offering MPhil degree.

The Faculty of Science offers PhD and MPhil in Chemistry, Agricultural sciences, Statistics and Computer science and MPhil in Mathematics. Faculty of social sciences offers MPhil and PhD in Mass Communication, Urdu, Iqbal Studies, business Administration, Pakistani Languages, library and Information Sciences, English and History while offers MPhil in Pakistan Studies.