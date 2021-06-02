UrduPoint.com
AIOU BA Examinations Starts From June 5

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:24 PM

AIOU BA examinations starts from June 5

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has decided to conduct semester terminal examinations for BA (Associate Degree) programs in the fall semester 2020 postponed previously due to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has decided to conduct semester terminal examinations for BA (Associate Degree) programs in the fall semester 2020 postponed previously due to Covid-19.

The examinations will start from June 5, the University in a statement on Wednesday said. The question papers of all the course codes (examination papers) of the students will be uploaded in the roll number slip section of AIOU website.

Students will send hand written answer scripts to the mentioned tutor in time. Information of concerned tutors will be given on roll number slips. Students will have to take an affidavit with each course paper that we have solved this paper ourselves and did mot use any unfair means.

This affidavit will also be available with the roll number slip. Irrelevant, stolen, copied material from a book or other media will be considered rejected and a legal action will be taken.

Each paper will consist of a total of 3 questions and all of them must be answered.

The word limit for the answer is 600 to 800 words, in case of more than 800 words there will be a negative marking of that question. Students are instructed to post their answer scripts to tutor through any registered courier service and keep receipts.

Students are also instructed to write answers in their own handwriting and must write their name and roll number with signature on each solved page.

Students must use a separate envelope to send answer book of each course code. It is pertinent to mention here that only handwritten answers will be accepted for BA program.

Typed answer copies will be rejected. Exam of course code 473, 456, 451, 411, 405, 402 have already been conducted, semester terminal examination of these courses will not be held.

