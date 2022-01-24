AIOU begins enrollment of continuing students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has started enrollment of continuing students of different academic programs offered in the first phase of Semester Spring, 2022.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain Naqvi, continuing students of Matric, FA and ICom programmes can apply online till February 22 wheras the students of BS, MSc, MS / M.Phil and PhD can enroll themselves till February 14.

Students will submit their application form online and after completing the admission form online, the challan form will be generated automatically.

Students will deposit the fee in designated banks and must keep copy of the paid challan with them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the University has a special focus on increasing students facilities, in this connection, University has directed all regional offices to provide all possible assistance to the applicants.

The University's website has also been upgraded to keep the students informed about the new developments relating to admission, examination and mailing of books.