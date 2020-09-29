UrduPoint.com
AIOU: BS Computer Sciences' Examinations Commence From October 5

Tue 29th September 2020

AIOU: BS Computer Sciences' examinations commence from October 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Tuesday announced that BS Computer Sciences' examinations for Spring 2020 semester will commence from October 5.

Controller Examinations, Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, informed that the roll number slips have already been dispatched to the students.

These are also available online on the university website.

In case, a student does not receive the roll number slip through postal services before the commencement of the examination, he/she may download it from the university website which would be acceptable in the examination hall.

Moreover, admissions in programs offered in autumn 2020 semester are open and the deadline for the submission of admission application form is October 15, 2020.

More Stories From Education

