AIOU Closes Admissions For Autumn 2021 Semester On Oct. 18

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:33 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is closing admissions for the educational programs offered in the second phase of autumn 2021 semester on October 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is closing admissions for the educational programs offered in the second phase of autumn 2021 semester on October 18.

These programs include BA General (Associate Degree in Arts), B Com (Associate Degree in Commerce), BBA, 2 � Year Associate Degree in education, BS (ODL Mode) programs in ten disciplines, 1 -Year Post Graduate Diploma Programs as well as 1.5/ 2.5/ 4- Year B Ed programs are also included, a press release on Thursday said.

Prospectuses and admission application forms for all these programs are available online on the university website and fresh and continuing students can apply online till October 18, 2021.

Moreover, university has also offered admissions in various educational programs for overseas Pakistanis as well as international students residing in any country of the world so that they may get themselves enrolled in any program of their choice to enhance their educational qualification.

These programs will be offered through learning management systems and all academic activities will be held online including submission of assignments and final examinations.

The programs offered to international students include Associate Degree in Arts, Islamic Banking, Human Resource Management, Marketing, BBA, 1.5/ 2.5/ 4- Year B Ed programs as well as BS in various disciplines including Accounting and Finance, Arabic, Mass Communication, urdu, Pakistan Studies, English, Gender and Women Studies, library and Information Science.

Moreover, Certificate Courses in Literacy, school Leadership, French Language as well PGD in six specializations are also included in the list of programs offered to international students.

Overseas Pakistanis can download admission application form and prospectus of their respective program from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and apply admission online.

For any further query,International Collaboration and Exchange Office can be contacted on +92519250175 or by email at overseas@aiou.edu.pk .

