AIOU Commences 'books Mailing Process' Of Its Intermediate Programs

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:35 PM

AIOU commences 'books mailing process' of its intermediate programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing the process of mailing of books for the students enrolled in intermediate programs offered in spring 2021 semester.

According to the admission department on Tuesday, the process of mailing of books for matriculation programs, offered in spring 2021 semester, was completed before the commencement of Eid ul Fitr holidays.

The students enrolled in these programs are required to contact their nearby post office or AIOU regional center in case they do not receive course books within the due time period.

Moreover, university has also uploaded PDF copies of the course books on the university website to provide academic support to the students enrolled in these programs so that they may begin working on their assignments in time.

Provision of online books is, indeed, a testimony of successful realization of digitalization objective of key administrative and academic operations which was initiated two years ago.

The Primary purpose of digitalization is to bring efficiency and transparency in key academic, administrative and financial operations of the university.

Online provision of books will not only provide ease of access to the students but would also be enabling in significantly overcoming the problem of delayed mailing of books.

