AIOU Commences Examinations Of SSC, HSSC From Sept. 1

Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:05 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of ATTC, Non-credit courses, Certificate in Literacy and Non-Formal Education, Matriculation, Intermediate and I Com programs offered in spring 2021 semester from September 1, 2021 to October 12, 2021 throughout the country

According to AIOU, seven hundred and fifty examination centers are being established in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience.

Roll number slips are being dispatched to the students and these would also be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) in due course of time. Roll number slips downloaded from the university website are valid to appear in the examinations.

COVID -19 SOPs will be strictly implemented in the examination centers.

Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the conduct of examinations.

Moreover, admissions are in progress for the programs offered in the first phase of autumn 2021 semester including matriculation, intermediate and I Com and deadline for the submission of application form is September 6 while deadline for the submission of application form for merit based programs including PhD, MPhil, MBA/MPA and BS is August 23, 2021.

