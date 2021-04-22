UrduPoint.com
AIOU Commences Exams From April 30

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:24 PM

AIOU commences exams from April 30

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) commences examinations of Associate Degrees, B.Ed, BBA, BS programs offered in autumn 2020 semester from April 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) commences examinations of Associate Degrees, B.Ed, BBA, BS programs offered in autumn 2020 semester from April 30.

According to the controller of examinations, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in education, Associate Degree in Human Resource Management, Associate Degree in Banking and Marketing, B.Ed, BBA, BS Accounting and Finance, and BS Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode programs offered in semester autumn 2020 will commence from April 30 and will continue till June 18.

According to examination department, roll number slips have been dispatched to the postal addresses of students given in their admission forms.

They can also download the roll number slips from AIOU website (www.aiou.edu.pk). It is pertinent to mention here that examination centers have been set up at the Union Council level across the country to facilitate students at the nearest locations.

On the directives of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, invigilation staff has been directed to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures issued for Covid-19.

Wearing masks in the examination hall is mandatory for both the students and examination staff. Special teams have been formed to implement strict surveillance and ensure transparency in examination system.

