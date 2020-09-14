UrduPoint.com
AIOU Commences Exams Of Spring 2020 On 28th Sept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:25 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced examinations schedule of matriculation, FA, and ATTC programs of spring semester 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced examinations schedule of matriculation, FA, and ATTC programs of spring semester 2020. According to a press release on Monday the said examination will commence from 28th September.

Roll number slips are being dispatched to the students on their postal addresses, said Dr. Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, controller of examinations, in a press release. He, further, informed that roll number slips and date sheet have also been uploaded on the university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk) and candidates may download them, in case they do not receive through postal services within the stipulated time period.

He, also, added that the university will strictly observe government's SOPs for protection from Covid-19 during the examinations, and no student will be allowed to enter examination hall without wearing face mask.

He has further directed the candidates to bring water bottles and hand sanitizers while coming to appear in the examinations.

