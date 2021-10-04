UrduPoint.com

AIOU Commences Final Exams Of BA/B Ed From October 18

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:46 PM

AIOU commences final exams of BA/B Ed from October 18

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester on October 18 . These examinations will be held simultaneously throughout the country and will continue till December 11, a press release on Monday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester on October 18 . These examinations will be held simultaneously throughout the country and will continue till December 11, a press release on Monday said.

According to the details, roll number slips have been uploaded on the university's website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the programs including BA (Associate Degree), 1.5/2.5 and 4 -year B Ed, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in education, BBA and BS (ODL) programs.

Seven hundred and fifty examination centers are established in the nearby vicinities of the students to facilitate them.

Roll number slips are being dispatched to the students. However, roll number slips downloaded from the university website would also be acceptable.

COVID-19 SOPs will be strictly implemented in the examination halls. Upon the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU, students will be provided all facilities in the examination halls.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University October December Commerce All From

Recent Stories

SEWA completes 85 percent of Muwailih Commercial n ..

SEWA completes 85 percent of Muwailih Commercial natural gas pipeline

2 minutes ago
 Steps underway to attract foreign investment: Pres ..

Steps underway to attract foreign investment: President Dr Arif Alvi

1 minute ago
 7-member clinical committee formed for dengue pati ..

7-member clinical committee formed for dengue patients at LGH

2 minutes ago
 Russia Suspending Public Events Because of COVID-1 ..

Russia Suspending Public Events Because of COVID-19 Pandemic - Watchdog

2 minutes ago
 ASI kills man for sharing posts against him in Lak ..

ASI kills man for sharing posts against him in Lakki

11 minutes ago
 Pak team to feature in Tenpin Bowling WC

Pak team to feature in Tenpin Bowling WC

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.