AIOU commences final exams of BA/B Ed from October 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester on October 18 . These examinations will be held simultaneously throughout the country and will continue till December 11, a press release on Monday said.

According to the details, roll number slips have been uploaded on the university's website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the programs including BA (Associate Degree), 1.5/2.5 and 4 -year B Ed, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in education, BBA and BS (ODL) programs.

Seven hundred and fifty examination centers are established in the nearby vicinities of the students to facilitate them.

Roll number slips are being dispatched to the students. However, roll number slips downloaded from the university website would also be acceptable.

COVID-19 SOPs will be strictly implemented in the examination halls. Upon the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU, students will be provided all facilities in the examination halls.