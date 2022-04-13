UrduPoint.com

AIOU Commences MEd, MA Education Teaching Practice Workshops From April 18

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 03:21 PM

AIOU commences MEd, MA Education teaching practice workshops from April 18

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold face to face teaching practice workshops of M.Ed and M.A Education for the semester Autumn, 2021 from April 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold face to face teaching practice workshops of M.Ed and M.A education for the semester Autumn, 2021 from April 18.

These workshops will be held in the Regional campuses of the University from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

As per schedule of these workshops, released by the university, workshop of course code 3600 will be held from April 18-20 while the teaching practice workshops for course codes 6554,6555,6550 and 6551 will be held from April 18-23.

According to Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, Director Regional Services, letters have been sent to students to attend the workshops.

Moreover, the workshop schedule has also been uploaded on students' CMS portals and has also been made available online on University website.

It should be noted that students belonging to Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Skardu and Abbottabad have been merged in Islamabad region, similarly students from Bahawalnagar have been merged into Sahiwal region, While students from Sindh and Balochistan have been merged into Karachi region.

Students who did not attend last semester's workshops for the above mentioned courses are given the opportunity by depositing a reappear fee. DRS has advised the students to contact their concerned Regional offices for further details.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Education Abbottabad Sahiwal Gilgit Baltistan Bahawalnagar Skardu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Allama Iqbal Open University April From

Recent Stories

Andrew McDonald appointed as full-time Australia m ..

Andrew McDonald appointed as full-time Australia men's coach

22 minutes ago
 Where Paris hides some of its best art

Where Paris hides some of its best art

52 seconds ago
 Railways making efforts to vacate Zhob Railway Sta ..

Railways making efforts to vacate Zhob Railway Station

54 seconds ago
 Production of SSJ100 Aircraft With Russian-Made En ..

Production of SSJ100 Aircraft With Russian-Made Engine Will Begin in 2024 - Head ..

57 seconds ago
 At Least 10, Including Foreign Tourists, Killed in ..

At Least 10, Including Foreign Tourists, Killed in Accident in Southern Egypt - ..

59 seconds ago
 DC for public awareness to prevent dengue

DC for public awareness to prevent dengue

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.