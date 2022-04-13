AIOU commences MEd, MA Education teaching practice workshops from April 18

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold face to face teaching practice workshops of M.Ed and M.A Education for the semester Autumn, 2021 from April 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold face to face teaching practice workshops of M.Ed and M.A education for the semester Autumn, 2021 from April 18.

These workshops will be held in the Regional campuses of the University from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

As per schedule of these workshops, released by the university, workshop of course code 3600 will be held from April 18-20 while the teaching practice workshops for course codes 6554,6555,6550 and 6551 will be held from April 18-23.

According to Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, Director Regional Services, letters have been sent to students to attend the workshops.

Moreover, the workshop schedule has also been uploaded on students' CMS portals and has also been made available online on University website.

It should be noted that students belonging to Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Skardu and Abbottabad have been merged in Islamabad region, similarly students from Bahawalnagar have been merged into Sahiwal region, While students from Sindh and Balochistan have been merged into Karachi region.

Students who did not attend last semester's workshops for the above mentioned courses are given the opportunity by depositing a reappear fee. DRS has advised the students to contact their concerned Regional offices for further details.