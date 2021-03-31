UrduPoint.com
AIOU Commences Online Examinations In Middle East

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:47 PM

AIOU commences online examinations in Middle East

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct online examinations from Thursday for its students settled in various countries of the Middle East including KSA, Kuweit, Qattar, UAE, Oman and Bahrin for the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation and intermediate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct online examinations from Thursday for its students settled in various countries of the middle East including KSA, Kuweit, Qattar, UAE, Oman and Bahrin for the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation and intermediate.

According to the University, the roll number slips and date sheets have been dispatched to the students and were also uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for quick access and downloading.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU, as a prestigious national institution, is offering educational services, ranging from matriculation to bachelor level, to the Pakistanis settled in Middle East so that they can empower themselves through education and training to explore better employment opportunities.

AIOU is striving hard to extend these educational services to other countries too. Conducting online examinations in Middle East is, undoubtedly, a significant milestone achieved by AIOU as a result of untiring efforts of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum in digitalizing key administrative and academic operations of the university since he assumed the charge of his office as the Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

