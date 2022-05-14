Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing online examinations on Monday (May 16) for its international students settled in various countries across the world for the programs offered in autumn semester 2021

According to AIOU, the program includes BA (Associate Degree), B.Com, Associate Degree in Education(ADE). Roll number slips and date sheet have been uploaded at the students' portals.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU, as a prestigious national institution, is offering educational services to not only the Pakistanis settled in middle East but also offering for international students across the world so that they can empower themselves through education and training to explore better employment opportunities.

Conducting online examinations in various countries around the world is, undoubtedly, a significant milestone achieved by AIOU as a result of untiring efforts of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum in digitalizing key administrative and academic operations of the university since he assumed the charge of his office as the Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

For any further information, the students may contact Directorate of Overseas, Educational Programs and E-Learning, Room no: LG-08, ICT Building, AIOU, Islamabad. They can, also, dial these numbers in case of any query: +929057165-51, +929057175-51.