UrduPoint.com

AIOU Commences Online Exams For Int'l Students On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 12:35 PM

AIOU commences online exams for int'l students on Monday

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing online examinations on Monday (May 16) for its international students settled in various countries across the world for the programs offered in autumn semester 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing online examinations on Monday (May 16) for its international students settled in various countries across the world for the programs offered in autumn semester 2021.

According to AIOU, the program includes BA (Associate Degree), B.Com, Associate Degree in Education(ADE). Roll number slips and date sheet have been uploaded at the students' portals.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU, as a prestigious national institution, is offering educational services to not only the Pakistanis settled in middle East but also offering for international students across the world so that they can empower themselves through education and training to explore better employment opportunities.

Conducting online examinations in various countries around the world is, undoubtedly, a significant milestone achieved by AIOU as a result of untiring efforts of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum in digitalizing key administrative and academic operations of the university since he assumed the charge of his office as the Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

For any further information, the students may contact Directorate of Overseas, Educational Programs and E-Learning, Room no: LG-08, ICT Building, AIOU, Islamabad. They can, also, dial these numbers in case of any query: +929057165-51, +929057175-51.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Education Middle East Allama Iqbal Open University May Employment

Recent Stories

866 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

866 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 Malaysia reports 3,029 new COVID-19 infections, 5 ..

Malaysia reports 3,029 new COVID-19 infections, 5 new deaths

1 minute ago
 Inauguration of South Ossetian President-Elect Gag ..

Inauguration of South Ossetian President-Elect Gagloev Will Take Place on May 24 ..

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 29,581 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 29,581 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 77 per cent increase in home international series ..

77 per cent increase in home international series rights

22 minutes ago
 Conditioning camp NHPC to start by tomorrow

Conditioning camp NHPC to start by tomorrow

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.