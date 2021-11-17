UrduPoint.com

AIOU Competing Other Universities In Provision Of Quality Education

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:18 PM

AIOU competing other universities in provision of quality education

The provision of equal recruitment quota to the students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) as compared to other universities of the country is a proof that Open University has the ability to compete with all other universities in every field

This in fact is a reflection of the confidence on the quality of education being imparted in the Open University, "said Rana Tariq Javed, Director Student Affairs, Allama Iqbal Open University.

He was speaking on the eve of an opportunity offered by Shokat Marwat Group to the AIOU's students under which they will be recruited and offered professional career during their academic period.

It should be noted that Shaukat Marwat is a trading house operating in various fields from energy, technology, real estate to international trade which is found in 33 strategic locations around the world.

Once recruited, the students will become a regular part of the Shaukat Marwat Group who will fulfill the responsibilities given to them by the company on time. However, the company will assign them assignments keeping in view the educational activities of the students. Recruited students will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 with an increase of 10% per annum.

The commission and bonus will also be given on the basis of performance.

However, the students of all levels of Allama Iqbal Open University should send their CVs containing educational records and necessary data to careers@shaukatmarwatgroup.com as soon as possible.

The interested students can visit https; Students can also get more details from WhatsApp number 0332-9999969 or from Shaukat Marwat Group's website www.shaukatmarwatgroup.com.

