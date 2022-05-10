UrduPoint.com

AIOU Conducts First Board Meeting For Seerat Chair

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 03:43 PM

The first meeting of the board of management for Seerat un-Nabi chair, Allama Iqbal Open University was held yesterda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The first meeting of the board of management for Seerat un-Nabi chair, Allama Iqbal Open University was held yesterday.

This meeting took place to select topics for the National Seerat Conference, review published and unpublished research on the Seerat Un-Nabi, and determine the main theme and date for the upcoming Seerat conference, a press release on Tuesday said.

This meeting was chaired by Sahibzada Sajid ur Rehman, Head, Seerat un-Nabi chair, whereas chairman Council for Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Project management Unit Head / Senior Advisor, Mohammad Rafique Tahir, Head, chair for Iqbal, Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik, Dr. Aziz Rahman from Dawah Center, Karachi, Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof.

Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, Chairman, Department of Seerat Studies, Dr. Shah Moinuddin Hashmi, Director IET, Dr. Samina Awan, Dr. Saeed Ullah from Lahore and Pirzada Bakhtiar Ahmad participated online in the meeting.

Dr. Sahibzada Sajid ur Rehman said that we need to take guidance from Seerat-i-tayyaba and also said that the establishment of three Centers of Excellence is a commendable initiative at AIOU.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum while talking to the members of the Executive Board said that the main objective of establishing these centers of excellence is to make this University a center of knowledge and research.

