UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Declares Matric Results

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

AIOU declares matric results

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced final results of matriculation programs offered in autumn 2020 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced final results of matriculation programs offered in autumn 2020 semester.

The students, enrolled in these programs, may access their result on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Provisional result cards are also being dispatched to the students through registered postal services.

According to Examination Department of the university, final results of intermediate programs, Autumn 2020 semester are expected to be declared next week.

Moreover, university has completed the process of admission verification of BA (Associate Degree) programs offered in spring 2020 semester.

The students, who have applied for admission in these programs, can check their admission status from admission confirmation link available on the university website.

Similarly, they can also check information about incomplete or rejected admission application forms from admission objection link available on the university website.

The students are required to remove admission objection, if any, within the stipulated time period to save their precious time.

The students will be held responsible, in case they fail to take necessary action to secure their admission.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University May 2020 From

Recent Stories

Two gamblers arrested in sialkot

8 minutes ago

Lavrov Briefed Putin on His Talks With Blinken - K ..

8 minutes ago

Australian unemployment falls to 5.5 pct despite j ..

11 minutes ago

Bilawal 'successor' of loot, snatch politics: Farr ..

11 minutes ago

SEPCO workers held a protest rally against Israeli ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims another 28 lives in KP

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.