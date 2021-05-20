AIOU declares matric results

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced final results of matriculation programs offered in autumn 2020 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced final results of matriculation programs offered in autumn 2020 semester.

The students, enrolled in these programs, may access their result on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Provisional result cards are also being dispatched to the students through registered postal services.

According to Examination Department of the university, final results of intermediate programs, Autumn 2020 semester are expected to be declared next week.

Moreover, university has completed the process of admission verification of BA (Associate Degree) programs offered in spring 2020 semester.

The students, who have applied for admission in these programs, can check their admission status from admission confirmation link available on the university website.

Similarly, they can also check information about incomplete or rejected admission application forms from admission objection link available on the university website.

The students are required to remove admission objection, if any, within the stipulated time period to save their precious time.

The students will be held responsible, in case they fail to take necessary action to secure their admission.