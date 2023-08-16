Open Menu

AIOU Declares Spring 2023 Semester Results For Various Programmes

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday unveiled the results for a range of M.Sc, M.Phil, and PhD programmes offered during the spring semester of 2023

The results encompass a diverse array of disciplines, including M.Sc in Statistics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. Additionally, the M.Phil programmes in Quran and Tafseer, Science education, Elementary Teacher Education, Statistics, and Chemistry have also been evaluated, reflecting the institution's commitment to fostering educational growth across various fields.

Highlighting achievements of the scholars, the PhD programme in library and Information Sciences has also been included in the recently announced results, underscoring the university's dedication to advancing research and knowledge in this crucial domain.

To facilitate easy access for students, the results are accessible through the university's CMS portal. This user-friendly interface ensures that students can conveniently check and assess their academic performance.

As AIOU continues to empower its students and contribute to the academic landscape, these results stand as a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to nurturing scholarly pursuits and driving educational advancement.

