AIOU Designs Time Duration Policy For ODL Educational Programs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:02 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has designed time duration policy for the educational programs offered through open distance learning mode (ODL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has designed time duration policy for the educational programs offered through open distance learning mode (ODL).

This policy will be effective from spring 2020 semester and it would be applicable to the students seeking fresh admission in this semester.

According to the details, minimum duration for the completion of matriculation and intermediate programs is two years (4 semesters) while maximum duration would be five years.

On the other hand, minimum duration for all post graduate diplomas is one year (2 semesters) and maximum duration is three years. Similarly, maximum duration for B Ed (1.5 years) is three years and for B Ed (2.5 years) is five years. For 4 years programs including BS/ BBA and B.

Ed, maximum duration is eight years.

Likewise, maximum duration for M.Ed is three years and for all master's programs is four years. Moreover, students failing to earn their certificates, diplomas and degrees within the maximum time limit will be required to take readmission.

It is pertinent to mention here that no such definite policy about the time duration of educational programs was implemented in the university previously which created many academic and administrative complications.

However, Prof Dr Zia Ul �Qayyum, after assuming the charge of his office, not only greatly improved infrastructure of the university but has also taken key measures to streamline university rules and regulations pertaining to educational programs.

