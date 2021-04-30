AIOU digitalizes admission system

UrduPoint.com
Fri 30th April 2021

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has made a significant advancement in its admission system by enabling the students to upload required documents besides admission application form on its website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has made a significant advancement in its admission system by enabling the students to upload required documents besides admission application form on its website.

The university, in this regard, has been working for the last two years on transformation of its key academic and administrative processes from manual to automation to ensure efficiency and transparency.

Previously, the students used to dispatch required testimonials to the university which sometimes resulted into either late delivery or no delivery at all which proved problematic for the students as in many cases they could not get admission owing to these constraints.

Therefore, upon the special directive of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, Admission Department in collaboration with the Department of ICT provided the facility of uploading of documents to the students to overcome this issue.

According to the director admissions, students can upload scanned images of their documents on http://adms.aiou.edu.pk/obj_ssearch.php.

This provision would not only save precious time of the students, but admission verification processes would also be completed in time which will be enabling in strengthening university's credibility and students' trust on its performance.

