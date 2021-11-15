AIOU dispatches books to HSSC, SSC students

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has initiated the process of printing, labelling and mailing of books to 400,000 students enrolled in matriculation and intermediate programs offered in autumn 2021 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has initiated the process of printing, labelling and mailing of books to 400,000 students enrolled in matriculation and intermediate programs offered in autumn 2021 semester.

According to Director Admission, Syed Zia ul Husnain Naqvi, printing process is expedited to complete mailing within the timeline prescribed by university's academic Calendar.

He added that AIOU dispatches approximately 12,00,000 to 15,00,000 books every semester enrolled in matriculation and intermediate programs. PDF copies of these books were available online on the university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk), said a news release issued here.

It is pertinent to mention here that university has completed its project of digital transformation of all key academic, administrative and financial operations to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Providing quality educational facilities at the doorsteps of the students is the motto of AIOU.

Provision of online books from matriculation to PhD level is further reflective of this vision which has eliminated complaints of delayed mailing of books.

Therefore, students are instructed to download books from the website and start working on their assignments and preparing for their final examination.