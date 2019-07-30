Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum distributed laptops among the students of Baluchistan, enabling them to pursues their education through digital mode of learning

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum distributed laptops among the students of Baluchistan, enabling them to pursues their education through digital mode of learning.

Over fifty students of higher education from various parts of Baluchistan received the laptops at a ceremony, held in Quetta, says a message received here on Tuesday.While distributing the laptops, the Vice Chancellor assured that the University will try to provide them more laptops with support of Higher Education Commission (HEC).According to Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh, the distribution of the laptops, took place according to the merit-criteria laid down by the HEC.

A transparent mechanism was adopted while implementing the scheme.