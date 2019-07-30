UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Distributes Laptops Among Baluchistan's Students

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

AIOU distributes laptops among Baluchistan's students

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum distributed laptops among the students of Baluchistan, enabling them to pursues their education through digital mode of learning

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum distributed laptops among the students of Baluchistan, enabling them to pursues their education through digital mode of learning.

Over fifty students of higher education from various parts of Baluchistan received the laptops at a ceremony, held in Quetta, says a message received here on Tuesday.While distributing the laptops, the Vice Chancellor assured that the University will try to provide them more laptops with support of Higher Education Commission (HEC).According to Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh, the distribution of the laptops, took place according to the merit-criteria laid down by the HEC.

A transparent mechanism was adopted while implementing the scheme.

Related Topics

Quetta Education Turkish Lira Allama Iqbal Open University HEC From

Recent Stories

Jeremy McLellan thinks he would have to become US ..

20 minutes ago

'Theater Wallay' commences singing classes for asp ..

29 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares FA re ..

32 seconds ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan ina ..

34 seconds ago

Brazil jail riot in Para state leaves 57 dead as g ..

38 seconds ago

Federal cabinet offers Fateha for Balochistan, Waz ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.