AIOU educational network extends to world over

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended its educational network to the entire world in order to facilitate maximum number of Pakistani students living abroad.

'We highly encouraged and motivated to announce that international students from KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Malaysia, Italy, Africa, and USA have been admitted to various academic programs offered by the university in semester autumn 2021', said Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU in a statement.

He further added that AIOU is targeting to increase enrollment of the international students to ten thousand within upcoming three years.

AIOU has been able to achieve this important milestone because of digitalization of its key academic, administrative and financial operations.

Moreover, according to Director International Collaboration and Exchange Office Dr Zahid Majeed admissions are in progress till February 22 for national as well as international students for the programs offered in the first phase of spring 2022 semester including matriculation, FA and I Com.

All academic activities for international students will be conducted online ranging from submission of admission application form to the issuance of certificate/degree.

Admission application forms and prospectuses for all these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).Overseas Pakistanis and international students are required to apply for admission via online mode.

The detailed admission procedural steps can be viewed by accessing the link (online.admissions/enrollment).

Admissions in Associate degree, B Com, BS (ODL), B Ed and MA programs will commence from March 1 in the second phase of semester spring 2022 for the national as well as international students.