AIOU Encourages Budding Entrepreneurs With Research-based Projects Exhibition

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2023 | 06:38 PM

AIOU encourages budding entrepreneurs with research-based projects exhibition

In line with the vision of Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, to foster innovative business ideas, the Department of Chemistry recently hosted an exhibition showcasing research-based projects and models/posters developed by BS Chemistry students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In line with the vision of Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, to foster innovative business ideas, the Department of Chemistry recently hosted an exhibition showcasing research-based projects and models/posters developed by BS Chemistry students.

The event, which saw participation from 71 students and 30 projects, aimed to provide academic support and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs,a public relations officer said on Sunday.

Dr Uzma Yunus, Chairperson of the Department of Chemistry, emphasized AIOU's commitment to empowering the younger generation through entrepreneurship, enabling them to contribute to their families and the nation's socio-economic development.

She further highlighted that the exhibition forms part of the university's ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Dr Yunus expressed her gratitude to Prof. Dr Irshad Ahmed Arshad, Dean of Faculty of Sciences, and Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, for their unwavering support in organizing the exhibition. As AIOU prepares to celebrate its Golden Jubilee in 2024, this event serves as a testament to its dedication to fostering creativity and innovation among its students.

