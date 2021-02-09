AIOU ensure provision of course books at its website

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in order to facilitate its students, has ensured provision of electronic copies of the course books on its website.

According to the AIOU, the students have been asked to download their respective course books from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

The initiative has been taken in a bid to provide standard educational facilities to students at their doorsteps by incorporating the use of latest information and communication technology.

Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum is specifically focusing on transforming university's academic and administrative operations from manual to automation to provide efficient and quality educational services to the students of this prestigious national institution across the country.

Moreover, university has released assignments submission schedule of programs offered in autumn 2020 semester.

According to the schedule, the deadlines for the submission of 1st and 2nd assignments of B Ed, BS and post graduate diploma programs is February 21 and April 18 respectively.

The students of MA/ MSc can submit their 1st and 2nd assignments till February 28 and April 25 respectively.

The students of all these programs will upload either handwritten or typed assignments on LMS portal by the deadline. On the other hand, students of matriculation, FA, I Com, BA, B Com and associate degree programs will post their handwritten assignments to their concerned tutors.

The students may access the university website for further information about their respective tutors.