AIOU establishes computer labs to support its students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has established computer laboratories equipped with latest technology in its regional offices throughout the country not only to achieve digitalization objective fully but also to provide technical support to the students.

This step aims at support those who lack computer and internet facilities so that they can work in these laboratories to complete their academic tasks.

The students are encouraged to utilize these facilities free of cost and particularly those who reside in distant geographical regions of the country lacking internet facilities.

According to press release has been issued by the Directorate of Public Relations in the context of incessant queries of the students related to the online commencement of semester terminal examinations for autumn 2020 semester and non-availability of computer systems and internet services in the remotest regions of the country.

All such students are instructed to utilize these facilities available at the regional offices free of cost and accomplish their academic tasks. Moreover, AIOU is further strengthening these facilities by upgrading laboratory equipment.