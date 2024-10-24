AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of historical legacy

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has officially inaugurated the "AIOU History Museum" to preserve its 50-year legacy. The museum was inaugurated on Thursday by Hassan Nasir Jami, Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, along with diplomats from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Russia, Turkey, and Malaysia, as well as AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dr. Farhat Asif, President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, and Dr. Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department and senior teachers and officers of the University.

Two separate corners of Turkmenistan and Iranian cultures have also been set up in the AIOU History Museum.

Following the inauguration, an international conference was held to commemorate the "300th Birth Anniversary of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy and the Legacy of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal." Federal Secretary Hassan Nasir Jami expressed enthusiasm for the museum's establishment and emphasized its potential to strengthen research and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood noted that Iqbal, who emerged 150 years after Pyragy, shared similar values of patriotism, dignity, and humanity.

The Turkmen Ambassador highlighted ongoing celebrations for Pyragy's anniversary in both countries and the translation of his works into various languages.

Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir emphasized that Iqbal’s poetry is rich in love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and serves as a profound source of inspiration for the entire community.

Dr. Serdar Atayev, a faculty member from Turkmenistan State University, delivered an insightful lecture on the contributions of Magtymguly Pyragy, while Dr. Saleem Mazhar and Dr. Farhat Asif discussed the significant impact of both poets' works.

This event was organized by AIOU in collaboration with the Turkmenistan Embassy and the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.