AIOU Establishes Museum To Preserve 50 Years Of Historical Legacy
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has officially inaugurated the "AIOU History Museum" to preserve its 50-year legacy. The museum was inaugurated on Thursday by Hassan Nasir Jami, Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has officially inaugurated the "AIOU History Museum" to preserve its 50-year legacy. The museum was inaugurated on Thursday by Hassan Nasir Jami, Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division.
The ceremony was attended by Mr. Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, along with diplomats from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Russia, Turkey, and Malaysia, as well as AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dr. Farhat Asif, President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, and Dr. Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department and senior teachers and officers of the University.
Two separate corners of Turkmenistan and Iranian cultures have also been set up in the AIOU History Museum.
Following the inauguration, an international conference was held to commemorate the "300th Birth Anniversary of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy and the Legacy of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal." Federal Secretary Hassan Nasir Jami expressed enthusiasm for the museum's establishment and emphasized its potential to strengthen research and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.
Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood noted that Iqbal, who emerged 150 years after Pyragy, shared similar values of patriotism, dignity, and humanity.
The Turkmen Ambassador highlighted ongoing celebrations for Pyragy's anniversary in both countries and the translation of his works into various languages.
Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir emphasized that Iqbal’s poetry is rich in love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and serves as a profound source of inspiration for the entire community.
Dr. Serdar Atayev, a faculty member from Turkmenistan State University, delivered an insightful lecture on the contributions of Magtymguly Pyragy, while Dr. Saleem Mazhar and Dr. Farhat Asif discussed the significant impact of both poets' works.
This event was organized by AIOU in collaboration with the Turkmenistan Embassy and the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.
Recent Stories
Irfan Siddiqui praises Uzbekistan's initiative to commence flights operaiton
UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts
Adl Deputy Commissioner visits Hamza Foundation
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school
US bolsters TB detection in Sindh with mobile vans, X-ray machines
16 killed,1638 injured in 1467 RTCs in Punjab
SSP Traffic conducts visit to tackle public traffic issues
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
More Stories From Education
-
IBCC organizes conference on advancing tech-driven assessment solutions20 hours ago
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student recognition programme2 days ago
-
UVAS holds seminar on intellectual property rights3 days ago
-
Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th5 days ago
-
PU Library organises introductory talk of two books7 days ago
-
Punjab University awards PhD degree to Huma Sadaf7 days ago
-
SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition7 days ago
-
District Admin collaborates with local industries for student internships7 days ago
-
Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Adnan wins ..8 days ago
-
SAU Students Participate in 3rd International Parasitology Conference at UVAS Lahore8 days ago
-
BISP Chairperson underscores need of promoting skill development for poverty alleviation9 days ago
-
UoS hosts seminar on youth mental health issues in social media era9 days ago