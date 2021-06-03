AIOU establishes Regional Campus at Gwadar

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has recently completed the construction of Regional Campus at Gwadar which will be inaugurated by next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has recently completed the construction of Regional Campus at Gwadar which will be inaugurated by next month.

In a message, Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU has congratulated the people of the Balochistan province in general and people of Gwadar in particular on completion of this uniquely customized building of regional campus.

He said the campus has all the facilities to meet the needs of ever changing dynamic and technology oriented modern educational system.

The newly constructed building has the state-of-the-art computer laboratory which is equipped with latest technology. Moreover, it has a library well stocked with invaluable educational resources and reference books in addition to conference halls and lecture rooms.

The students of this region will utilize computer laboratory to accomplish their academic tasks free of cost.

He said that AIOU not only provides fee concession and scholarships but also provides free of cost education up to matriculation level to the people of the province of Balochistan in particular to the women.

Inam Ullah, Director, Regional Services said that Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum is primarily focusing on providing quality educational services across Pakistan so that university can play its due role in the process of nation building so that nobody is deprived of education owing to lack of material resources.

The expansion of AIOU's educational network to the remotest areas of Pakistan which lack basic educational facilities is a further testimony of this vision.

The construction of Gwadar campus is particularly enabling for the women who cannot join formal educational set up owing to various socio cultural and economical constraints. He, further, added that university has finalized all preparations for conducting online examinations of autumn 2020 semester.

All regional offices have been directed to provide detailed guidelines to the students regarding the conduct of these examinations and provide students access to computer laboratories established at the regional offices to achieve this end.