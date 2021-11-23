UrduPoint.com

AIOU Establishes Regional Campus At Mithi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:57 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has recently completed the construction of the regional campus at Mithi (Sindh), and this newly constructed campus is expected to be inaugurated soon

The campus has all the facilities to meet the needs of ever-changing dynamic and technology oriented modern educational system.

According to the AIOU, the newly constructed building has a state-of-the-art computer laboratory which is equipped with latest technology. Moreover, it has a digital library, smart classrooms, an IT lab and a multipurpose hall. The students of this region will utilize computer laboratory and internet facilities to accomplish their academic tasks free of cost.

Director, Regional Services Inam Ullah said that Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum is primarily focusing on providing quality educational services across Pakistan so that university can play its due role in the process of nation building so that nobody is deprived of education owing to lack of material resources.

The expansion of AIOU's educational network to the remotest areas of Pakistan which lack basic educational facilities is a further testimony of this vision.

The present administration has started construction of 15 regional campus buildings during the last three years, of which 5 have been completed and the rest are in various stages of construction.

The VC was on a mission to relocate the university's regional campuses from rented accommodation to its own buildings.

He visited these areas and met with government officials and philanthropists there to arrange land.

