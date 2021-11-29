UrduPoint.com

AIOU Exams Commence From Dec. 16

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:16 PM

AIOU exams commence from Dec. 16



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester including MA, MSc, M Com, MBA, MLIS, M Ed and PGDs from December 16, 2021.

Date sheet and roll number slips have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and dispatched to the students as well.

Roll number slips, downloaded from the university website, would be acceptable in the examination halls.

Examination centres have been established in the nearby vicinities of the students and at the union council level to facilitate them upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

Moreover, examinations schedule for MSc (face to face) programs is being finalized and it would be uploaded on the university website soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that these examinations will not be taken online.

