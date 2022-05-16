AIOU extends admission date of MA,MSc spring semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission date of MA. MSc Spring Semester 2022 to June 15.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission date of MA. MSc Spring Semester 2022 to June 15.

According to Regional Director AIOU, Shafat-ur-Rehman, admissions have been offered for the last time following instructions and policy of Higher education Commission.

The candidates seeking admissions can use online portal, online.aiou.edu.pk, for admission. Candidates are also directed to timely complete admission process to avoid any inconvenience.