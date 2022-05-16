UrduPoint.com

AIOU Extends Admission Date Of MA,MSc Spring Semester

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022

AIOU extends admission date of MA,MSc spring semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission date of MA. MSc Spring Semester 2022 to June 15.

According to Regional Director AIOU, Shafat-ur-Rehman, admissions have been offered for the last time following instructions and policy of Higher education Commission.

According to Regional Director AIOU, Shafat-ur-Rehman, admissions have been offered for the last time following instructions and policy of Higher education Commission.

The candidates seeking admissions can use online portal, online.aiou.edu.pk, for admission. Candidates are also directed to timely complete admission process to avoid any inconvenience.

More Stories From Education

