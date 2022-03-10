UrduPoint.com

AIOU Extends Admission Date Till April 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 07:05 PM

AIOU extends admission date till April 18

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended its admissions date up to April 18th for merit-based programmes, said an announcement here on Thursday.

According to announcement, admission forms and prospectuses can be obtained from the Regional Campus in Sukkur.

If any student did not receive his/her admission form, he/she should download continued admission form from website www.aiou.edu.pk of the University or obtain a new admission form from the nearest regional Campus of AIOU Sukkur and submit with fee upto April 18, 2022.

