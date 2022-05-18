AIOU extends admissions' date of MA/M.Sc programs till June 15

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admissions date of MA/M.Sc programs offered in Semester Spring, 2022 till June 15 with late fee charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admissions date of MA/M.Sc programs offered in Semester Spring, 2022 till June 15 with late fee charges.

AIOU has offered the admissions of MA/M.Sc programs for the last time under the policy of Higher education Commission, a press release on Wednesday said. These programs will not be offered from next semester.

Last date for admissions in MA/M.Sc was April 18 but VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has extended the admissions date of these programs so that a maximum number of students can get benefit from it.

Moreover, the results of the Matric and FA programs offered in the spring semester 2021 are currently being compiled and will be announced soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Directorate of Public Relations, AIOU is operating Facebook pages "Life at AIOU", "AIOU-Directorate of Public Relations" and " Allama Iqbal Open University" verified by Facebook to disseminate news and information among students and they are advised to keep checking these social media pages to avoid any misinformation or false news.