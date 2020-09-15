UrduPoint.com
AIOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline Till September 21

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:09 PM

AIOU extends assignment submission deadline till September 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has positively responded to a large number of applications received from its students across Pakistan by extending the deadline for the submission of assignment for various programmes.

The date has been extended for programs offered in spring 2020 semester including matriculation, ATTC, intermediate, BA, ADE, B.

Ed, BS, PGD and post graduate programs till September 21, a press release on Tuesday said.

This extension will be applicable to all assignments of matriculation, ATTC and intermediate programs. However, for six credit hour courses of BA/ADE, the extension is granted for 1st, 2nd and 3rd assignment while for the 3 credit hour courses of BA/ADE, the extension in deadline is applicable to 1st assignment only.

Moreover, for B.Ed/ BS/PGD and all post graduate programs, the extension is granted for 1st assignment only.

